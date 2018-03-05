Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series

Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.

Scheduled to get off to a flying start yesterday at the Rising Sun Turf Club, organisers of the groundbreaking horse racing event were forced to postpone the first leg indefinitely due to persistent rainfall which left the turf in a muddy state and unfit for racing thoroughbreds.

When contacted yesterday, Chief organizer, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. told this publication that a fixed date for the start of the event has not been set as yet but fans will be updated as soon as it’s agreed on…..