Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series

Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scheduled to get off to a flying start yesterday at the Rising Sun Turf Club, organisers of the groundbreaking horse racing event were forced to postpone the first leg indefinitely due to persistent rainfall which left the turf in a muddy state and unfit for racing thoroughbreds.
When contacted yesterday, Chief organizer, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. told this publication that a fixed date for the start of the event has not been set as yet but fans will be updated as soon as it’s agreed on…..
Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times
The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
Sankar spins DCC to first innings points
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
Scotland defeat Afghanistan in opening day upset
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships
Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.
Swinging Starc moves Australia one wicket from victory
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia moved one wicket from victory in the first test against South Africa yesterday after Mitchell Starc’s swing bowling decimated the hosts’ lower order and dampened their hopes of an unlikely recovery.