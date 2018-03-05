Sankar spins DCC to first innings points

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
It was another rain-affected day which resulted in the entire first session being abandoned.
Police, however, resuming on 44 – 4, quickly lost their fifth wicket when a Sherfane Rutherford delivery found the outside edge of Kevin Letch (11), which was safely pouched by Joshua Persaud in the slip region…..
Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times
The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series
Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scotland defeat Afghanistan in opening day upset
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships
Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.
Swinging Starc moves Australia one wicket from victory
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia moved one wicket from victory in the first test against South Africa yesterday after Mitchell Starc’s swing bowling decimated the hosts’ lower order and dampened their hopes of an unlikely recovery.