Sankar spins DCC to first innings points

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.

It was another rain-affected day which resulted in the entire first session being abandoned.

Police, however, resuming on 44 – 4, quickly lost their fifth wicket when a Sherfane Rutherford delivery found the outside edge of Kevin Letch (11), which was safely pouched by Joshua Persaud in the slip region…..