Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships

—Alfred nets helmet trick; Newton scores hat trick for Tiger Bay

Jeremy Garrett of Sparta Boss, in the process of unleashing a powerful left foot strike against Mocha at the National Gymnasium

Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Tiger Bay crushed Plaisance 10-3. Deon Alfred tallied a helmet-trick in the seventh, 10th, 16th and 17th, while Jeffrey Newton recorded a hat-trick in the ninth, 11th and 14th minute.

Adding a brace was Jermaine Scott in the third and 17th minute with Orin Moore supporting with a 13th minute strike. For the loser, Akeem Thomas, Denzil King and O’Neil Clarke netted in the eighth, 15th and 18th minute apiece. ….

