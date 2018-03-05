Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships

Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.
Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Tiger Bay crushed Plaisance 10-3. Deon Alfred tallied a helmet-trick in the seventh, 10th, 16th and 17th, while Jeffrey Newton recorded a hat-trick in the ninth, 11th and 14th minute.
Adding a brace was Jermaine Scott in the third and 17th minute with Orin Moore supporting with a 13th minute strike. For the loser, Akeem Thomas, Denzil King and O’Neil Clarke netted in the eighth, 15th and 18th minute apiece. ….
The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia moved one wicket from victory in the first test against South Africa yesterday after Mitchell Starc’s swing bowling decimated the hosts’ lower order and dampened their hopes of an unlikely recovery.