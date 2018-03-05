Uitvlugt whip Cummings Lodge 11-2 in Milo Schools football

Uitvlugt, Christianburg/Wismar and Morgan’s Learning Centre reached the knockout round of the sixth Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Bourda.

Uitvlugt mauled Cummings Lodge 11-2 with Ruben Dainty recording a hat-trick in the 10th, 23rd and 50th minute while Jonathan Leitch netted twice in the 19th and 20th minute and Scion Prince bagged a brace in the 21st and 26th minute.

Charles Benn, Tadius Edwards, Michael McKend and Moses Best, scored in the 14th, 39th, 55th and 56th minute respectively…..