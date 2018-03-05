Uitvlugt whip Cummings Lodge 11-2 in Milo Schools football

Uitvlugt, Christianburg/Wismar and Morgan’s Learning Centre reached the knockout round of the sixth Milo Secondary Schools Football Championships yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Bourda.
Uitvlugt mauled Cummings Lodge 11-2 with Ruben Dainty recording a hat-trick in the 10th, 23rd and 50th minute while Jonathan Leitch netted twice in the 19th and 20th minute and Scion Prince bagged a brace in the 21st and 26th minute.
Charles Benn, Tadius Edwards, Michael McKend and Moses Best, scored in the 14th, 39th, 55th and 56th minute respectively…..
Phillips, Archer miss CARIFTA Games qualifying times
The number of potential CARIFTA Games representatives increased from eight to 10 yesterday following the third and final qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre.
Sankar spins DCC to first innings points
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Police Sports Club played to an entertaining draw at the end of day two of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE/Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division competition at DCC, Queenstown, Georgetown, yesterday.
Rain forces postponement of Triple Crown Series
Mother Nature has once again had the final say on the start of the Triple Crown Series.
Scotland defeat Afghanistan in opening day upset
Scotland 256 for 3 (Macleod 157*, Berrington 67, Mujeeb 2-47) beat Afghanistan 255 (Nabi 92, Najibullah 67, Wheal 3-36, Berrington 3-42) by seven wickets (Cricinfo) It only took one match to affirm the wide-open nature of the World Cup Qualifier.
Tiger Bay, Future Stars remain unbeaten in Petra Futsal c/ships
Tiger Bay and Future Stars stayed unbeaten while Sparta Boss, Alexander Village and California Square secured much needed wins when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship, continued on Saturday.