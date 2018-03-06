AAG names 18 for CARIFTA Games

President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson is optimistic that the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Games will return with hardware.

“I think this is a strong squad that will give a good account of themselves and we think most if not all of them have a fair chance at medaling,” said Hutson.

The sum of 18 athletes were named to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 47th CARIFTA Games scheduled for Easter weekend in the Bahamas.

10 athletes qualified….