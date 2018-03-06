Alpha Warriors to play Showstoppers

The third annual Petra Organization Futsal Championships will continue today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, with six group matches.
At 19:00hrs, Tucville will lock horns with Kingston in the opening match.
In the second affair, Alpha Warriors will oppose Showstoppers from 19:50hrs, while YMCA will oppose Sophia in the third clash at 20:40hrs.
The fourth match will witness Bent Street engaging Channel-9 Warriors at 21:30hrs, while Gold is Money will faceoff with Albouystown from 22:20hrs.
In the final showdown at 23:15hrs, Back Circle battles Leopold Street.
The tournament is sponsored by the National Milling Company (NAMILCO), Hero Motorcycle and Top Brandz under the Corona Beer Brand.
AAG names 18 for CARIFTA Games
President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson is optimistic that the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Games will return with hardware.
Bissu cops two titles, Edghill is ‘B’ class champ
Niran Bissu captured the Scotiabank/Titans Table Tennis club boys under – 18 title in the biggest upset of the tournament when he remarkably defeated Miguel Wong in fading light Sunday evening at the Queen’s College Auditorium.
Windies begin World Cup quest today
Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World limited overs champions, West Indies, begin their quest for another world title run when they face United Arab Emirates today in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers.
‘Tough times don’t last; tough people do’
For many young athletes, a death or any other major tragedy can result in a colossal meltdown if the right support is not given.
Ariel Masters, Regal Masters win titles
Richard Latiff scored a blazing century as Regal All Stars romped to a 77-run victory over Success All Stars in the Open final of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association Republic Cup while Ariel Masters and Regal Masters won the Over 40 and Over 45 categories on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.