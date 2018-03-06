Alpha Warriors to play Showstoppers

The third annual Petra Organization Futsal Championships will continue today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, with six group matches.

At 19:00hrs, Tucville will lock horns with Kingston in the opening match.

In the second affair, Alpha Warriors will oppose Showstoppers from 19:50hrs, while YMCA will oppose Sophia in the third clash at 20:40hrs.

The fourth match will witness Bent Street engaging Channel-9 Warriors at 21:30hrs, while Gold is Money will faceoff with Albouystown from 22:20hrs.

In the final showdown at 23:15hrs, Back Circle battles Leopold Street.

The tournament is sponsored by the National Milling Company (NAMILCO), Hero Motorcycle and Top Brandz under the Corona Beer Brand.