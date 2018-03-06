Bissu cops two titles, Edghill is ‘B’ class champ

Niran Bissu captured the Scotiabank/Titans Table Tennis club boys under – 18 title in the biggest upset of the tournament when he remarkably defeated Miguel Wong in fading light Sunday evening at the Queen’s College Auditorium.

It was Bissu’s second title of the tournament after he had earlier won the boys under – 15 crown, his third title in that category for the third week running.

Wong however, who had been expected to take the under – 18 title, had moments before lost in the ‘B’ class final 2-3 (13-11, 8-11, 4-11, 11-6, 3-11) to Kyle Edghill and immediately after played the under – 18 final.

He seemed a ….