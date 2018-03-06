Kings on top of GFF Elite League

Victoria Kings secured the top spot in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League while Buxton United climbed into the sixth position, following contrasting wins on Sunday at the Camp Ayanganna ground, Vlissengen Road.

Victoria Kings dismissed New Amsterdam [NA] United 3-0. Alden Lawrence fashioned a double in the 36th and 66th minute while Aubrey Gibson scored in the first minute.

Meanwhile, Buxton United battled past Linden unit Milerock 1-0. Keveron Durant found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

The tournament resumes on Friday at the Tucville Community ground. In the opening fixture, Western Tigers will oppose Cougars at 18:00hrs while Fruta Conquerors will battle Den Amstel from 20:30hrs.