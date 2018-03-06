Kings on top of GFF Elite League

Victoria Kings secured the top spot in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League while Buxton United climbed into the sixth position, following contrasting wins on Sunday at the Camp Ayanganna ground, Vlissengen Road.
Victoria Kings dismissed New Amsterdam [NA] United 3-0. Alden Lawrence fashioned a double in the 36th and 66th minute while Aubrey Gibson scored in the first minute.
Meanwhile, Buxton United battled past Linden unit Milerock 1-0. Keveron Durant found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.
The tournament resumes on Friday at the Tucville Community ground. In the opening fixture, Western Tigers will oppose Cougars at 18:00hrs while Fruta Conquerors will battle Den Amstel from 20:30hrs.
President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson is optimistic that the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Games will return with hardware.
Niran Bissu captured the Scotiabank/Titans Table Tennis club boys under – 18 title in the biggest upset of the tournament when he remarkably defeated Miguel Wong in fading light Sunday evening at the Queen’s College Auditorium.
Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World limited overs champions, West Indies, begin their quest for another world title run when they face United Arab Emirates today in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers.
For many young athletes, a death or any other major tragedy can result in a colossal meltdown if the right support is not given.
Richard Latiff scored a blazing century as Regal All Stars romped to a 77-run victory over Success All Stars in the Open final of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association Republic Cup while Ariel Masters and Regal Masters won the Over 40 and Over 45 categories on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.