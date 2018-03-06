Organisers cancel first leg of Triple Crown Series

Organizers have decided to cancel the first leg of the inaugural Triple Crown Series altogether following two postponements due to inclement weather.
This is according to CEO of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr.
Mohamed Jr., said yesterday that the committee will proceed with the other two legs on April 1 at Port Mourant and April 29 at Rising Sun.
On the racing days, the C Class, 1200m event with a bounty of $1M will be the main attraction.
The seven-race card will also include events for trotters in the F Class and lower, Three-Year old Guyana Bred, H and Lower, J/K and lower, K Class non earners and L and lower.
Mohamed Jr., also noted that many incentives including the grand prize of a car will still be for the taking for lucky turfites.
