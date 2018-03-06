Windies begin World Cup quest today

Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World limited overs champions, West Indies, begin their quest for another world title run when they face United Arab Emirates today in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers.
With 10 teams and only two spots available West Indies are hard pressed to qualify let alone win the entire competition as the take on the first hurdle in the UAE.
West Indies will have to be on their toes after failing to beat Afghanistan and being bowled out for just 115 against UAE in their two warm up encounters.
Despite the presence of ….
AAG names 18 for CARIFTA Games
President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson is optimistic that the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Games will return with hardware.
Bissu cops two titles, Edghill is ‘B’ class champ
Niran Bissu captured the Scotiabank/Titans Table Tennis club boys under – 18 title in the biggest upset of the tournament when he remarkably defeated Miguel Wong in fading light Sunday evening at the Queen’s College Auditorium.
‘Tough times don’t last; tough people do’
For many young athletes, a death or any other major tragedy can result in a colossal meltdown if the right support is not given.
Ariel Masters, Regal Masters win titles
Richard Latiff scored a blazing century as Regal All Stars romped to a 77-run victory over Success All Stars in the Open final of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association Republic Cup while Ariel Masters and Regal Masters won the Over 40 and Over 45 categories on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.
Alpha Warriors to play Showstoppers
The third annual Petra Organization Futsal Championships will continue today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, with six group matches.