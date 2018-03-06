Windies begin World Cup quest today

Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World limited overs champions, West Indies, begin their quest for another world title run when they face United Arab Emirates today in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers.

With 10 teams and only two spots available West Indies are hard pressed to qualify let alone win the entire competition as the take on the first hurdle in the UAE.

West Indies will have to be on their toes after failing to beat Afghanistan and being bowled out for just 115 against UAE in their two warm up encounters.

Despite the presence of ….