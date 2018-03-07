Bollers replaces injured Reddy in Demerara squad

Georgetown’s Wayne Bollers will replace injured West Bank fast bowler Joshua Reddy in the Demerara squad for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-County U17 tournament which begins today.

Reddy suffered an injury to his left knee during the Inter-Association competition and has been ruled out for two months.

Bollers is the only newcomer in the reduced 14-member squad following a training session at the Gandhi Youth Organization, ground, Woolford Avenue yesterday.

The Demerara team ….