Kobras, Guardians win as GABA knockout tourney commences

Kobras defeated Pacesetters in a second division encounter while Plaisance Guardians downed Sonics in an U23 matchup when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Federation (GABA) knockout tournament commenced Monday.
Guardians prevailed over Pacesetters 59-52 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Amoniki John recorded a game-high 16 points in the hard-fought win.
He was assisted by the trident of Patrick John, Rondell Wilson and Selwyn McAllister, who contributed 11, 10 and nine points respectively.
For Pacesetters, Quincy DosSantos ….
Hetmyer, Gayle hundreds deny UAE
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Man-of-the-Match Shimron Hetmyer and veteran opener Chris Gayle both struck imperious hundreds as West Indies overwhelmed United Arab Emirates by 60 runs to make a winning start to their World Cup qualification campaign here yesterday.
Partnership with Gayle a dream come true: Hetmyer
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Rookie West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was understandably thrilled after notching his maiden One-Day International hundred but said it was batting with superstar Chris Gayle that had fulfilled one of his childhood dreams.
Norton praises GASA for staging swim clinic
Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton yesterday praised the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) for hosting an intermediate coaching clinic which commences today citing the importance of coaches and officials doing their part to tap into the potential of local athletes.
Bollers replaces injured Reddy in Demerara squad
Georgetown’s Wayne Bollers will replace injured West Bank fast bowler Joshua Reddy in the Demerara squad for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-County U17 tournament which begins today.
Patentia boys, girls advance to semis
Patentia Secondary School’s male and female teams on Monday advanced to the semi-finals of the Forbes Burnham Foundation Easter Term Windball cricket competition.