Sports

Kobras, Guardians win as GABA knockout tourney commences

Action in the second division clash between Kobras and Pacesetters in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Federation (GABA) knockout tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Monday.

Kobras defeated Pacesetters in a second division encounter while Plaisance Guardians downed Sonics in an U23 matchup when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Federation (GABA) knockout tournament commenced Monday.

Guardians prevailed over Pacesetters 59-52 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue. Amoniki John recorded a game-high 16 points in the hard-fought win.

He was assisted by the trident of Patrick John, Rondell Wilson and Selwyn McAllister, who contributed 11, 10 and nine points respectively.

For Pacesetters, Quincy DosSantos ….

