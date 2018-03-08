Bent Street hammer Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 at Futsal

Bent Street produced the most lopsided result hammering Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 when the third annual Petra Organization Futsal tournament continued Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Ryan Hackett recorded a helmet trick in the second, third, ninth and 12th minute while Job Caesar registered a hat-trick in the eighth, 12th and 15th minute.

Adding a brace was Kelsey Benjamin in the 10th and 16th minute while Solomon Austin, Pernell Schultz, Andrew Murray Jr., and Sheldon Profitt added goals in the fourth, ninth, 11th and 14th minute respectively.

Javier Cort ….