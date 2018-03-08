Bent Street hammer Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 at Futsal

Bent Street produced the most lopsided result hammering Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 when the third annual Petra Organization Futsal tournament continued Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Ryan Hackett recorded a helmet trick in the second, third, ninth and 12th minute while Job Caesar registered a hat-trick in the eighth, 12th and 15th minute.
Adding a brace was Kelsey Benjamin in the 10th and 16th minute while Solomon Austin, Pernell Schultz, Andrew Murray Jr., and Sheldon Profitt added goals in the fourth, ninth, 11th and 14th minute respectively.
Javier Cort ….
Confident Windies holding nothing back against PNG
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Lifted by Tuesday’s domination of United Arab Emirates, a confident West Indies will go in search of their second straight win when they take on novices Papua New Guinea it their second match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here today.
FINA coach Toro promises to share vast knowledge to local coaches
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association intermediate coaching clinic commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal with International Swimming Association (FINA) Coach Fabio Toro of Colombia promising to share with the participants his vast coaching experience gained over a period of four decades.
Munroe seeking third term
President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe says he is contemplating running for a third term when the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held later this month.
Demerara demolishes Essequibo
Demerara opened their title hunt in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-17 Inter county tournament with an emphatic 65-run victory over Essequibo yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground as national table tennis player Niron Bissu spared his team’s blushes.
REO urges students to expand on jump rope initiative
Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Four Pauline Lucas made a passionate appeal to students within Region Four to use the jump rope initiative as another avenue for a healthier lifestyle.