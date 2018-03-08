Demerara demolishes Essequibo

Demerara opened their title hunt in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-17 Inter county tournament with an emphatic 65-run victory over Essequibo yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground as national table tennis player Niron Bissu spared his team’s blushes.

Demerara took first strike and were rattled early as Sylvian Williams with the new ball removed Navindar Persaud (08), Andrew Samaroo (00) and Dwayne Dick (00), with just 18 runs on the board.

With a lot resting on the shoulders of captain, Sachin Singh, he too departed for nine after edging a delivery to the wicketkeeper off of Sheldon Charles to leave the Demerara innings in tatters at 20-4.

When Charles removed ….