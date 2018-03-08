FINA coach Toro promises to share vast knowledge to local coaches

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association intermediate coaching clinic commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal with International Swimming Association (FINA) Coach Fabio Toro of Colombia promising to share with the participants his vast coaching experience gained over a period of four decades.

“I feel very contented sharing my knowledge at this workshop. I would like to share my 40 years of coaching experience with you, of the two Olympics I attended and the numerous champions I coached in Colombia,” Toro who also coaches local swimmer Jameela Sanmoogan said through interpreter and GASA president Ivan Persaud.

Persaud expressed his satisfaction with the hosting of the clinic and with the local association being able to accommodate coaches from Suriname for the five days adding that he was looking forward to the clinic aiding in the plans to develop swimming in Guyana.

Earlier, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, declared ….