REO urges students to expand on jump rope initiative

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Four Pauline Lucas made a passionate appeal to students within Region Four to use the jump rope initiative as another avenue for a healthier lifestyle.

Lucas made the appeal at the conclusion of the 2018 Department of Education, Region Four jump rope competition held at the BladenHall Secondary School recently.

The competition, which was dominated in the various categories by Craig and Golden Grove Primary Schools along with Ann’s Grove, Hope and Bladen Hall Secondary Schools attracted a large number of schools and participants.

Lucas said that while ….