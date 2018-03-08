REO urges students to expand on jump rope initiative

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Four Pauline Lucas made a passionate appeal to students within Region Four to use the jump rope initiative as another avenue for a healthier lifestyle.
Lucas made the appeal at the conclusion of the 2018 Department of Education, Region Four jump rope competition held at the BladenHall Secondary School recently.
The competition, which was dominated in the various categories by Craig and Golden Grove Primary Schools along with Ann’s Grove, Hope and Bladen Hall Secondary Schools attracted a large number of schools and participants.
Lucas said that while ….
Bent Street hammer Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 at Futsal
Bent Street produced the most lopsided result hammering Channel 9 Warriors 13-1 when the third annual Petra Organization Futsal tournament continued Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Confident Windies holding nothing back against PNG
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Lifted by Tuesday’s domination of United Arab Emirates, a confident West Indies will go in search of their second straight win when they take on novices Papua New Guinea it their second match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here today.
FINA coach Toro promises to share vast knowledge to local coaches
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association intermediate coaching clinic commenced yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal with International Swimming Association (FINA) Coach Fabio Toro of Colombia promising to share with the participants his vast coaching experience gained over a period of four decades.
Munroe seeking third term
President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe says he is contemplating running for a third term when the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held later this month.
Demerara demolishes Essequibo
Demerara opened their title hunt in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-17 Inter county tournament with an emphatic 65-run victory over Essequibo yesterday at the Lusignan Community Center Ground as national table tennis player Niron Bissu spared his team’s blushes.