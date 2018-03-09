Defending champs Cummings Lodge go down to St.Johns

St. Johns College disposed of the defending champions, Cummings Lodge in the Forbes Burnham Easter Term Windball competition yesterday.

Played at the National Gymnasium, St. Johns elected to field first, giving the defending champions first strike in the five over affair. Andrew Samaroo top scored with 42, while Naanjan Ori contributed 37 to the reigning champions’ post of 100-2. In reply, St. Johns demolished the target, as Odida Douglas (40) and Gustivaus Hutson (36), saw them advancing to the semi-finals of the Boys category.

In another match up in the Boys division, Mae’s Secondary posted 110-3, with A. Boyle hammering 69, which proved too much for Brickdam Secondary, who limped to 68-3, as only Arjoon Ramsundar with 28, displaying any sort of form.

In the Girls division, the opening….