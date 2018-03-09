Defending champs Cummings Lodge go down to St.Johns

St. Johns College disposed of the defending champions, Cummings Lodge in the Forbes Burnham Easter Term Windball competition yesterday.
Played at the National Gymnasium, St. Johns elected to field first, giving the defending champions first strike in the five over affair. Andrew Samaroo top scored with 42, while Naanjan Ori contributed 37 to the reigning champions’ post of 100-2. In reply, St. Johns demolished the target, as Odida Douglas (40) and Gustivaus Hutson (36), saw them advancing to the semi-finals of the Boys category.
In another match up in the Boys division, Mae’s Secondary posted 110-3, with A. Boyle hammering 69, which proved too much for Brickdam Secondary, who limped to 68-3, as only Arjoon Ramsundar with 28, displaying any sort of form.
In the Girls division, the opening….
Classy Holder helps Windies survive PNG scare
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Skipper Jason Holder agonisingly missed out on a maiden one-day hundred but helped to spare West Indies blushes, as they turned back a plucky Papua New Guinea by six wickets, to post their second win of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here Thursday.
Afghanistan’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread
-Scotland storm into Super Six ICC Media: Afghanistan’s dreams of qualifying for the second successive ICC Cricket World Cup were left hanging by a thread when Hong Kong defeated them by 30 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in a Group B fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, while defending champions Scotland became the first side to progress to the Super Six after notching up their third successive victory in Bulawayo.
Best I’ve bowled in a long time – Brathwaite
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Pacer Carlos Brathwaite said rediscovered rhythm had been behind his career-best five-wicket haul in the Group A contest of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers against Papua New Guinea here Thursday.
Little help for Taylor
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor once again proved her worth but lacked support, as West Indies Women suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of New Zealand Women to concede the three-match One-Day International series here Thursday.
Choke Gas Station fuels Team Tucker
As teams prepare for the 2018 National Race of Champions, Team Tucker has garnered sponsorship from Choke Gas Station which will assist in super biker, Raverio Tucker’s effort to claim the title this year.