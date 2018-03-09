Sports

Defending champs Cummings Lodge go down to St.Johns

By Comments
Aisha Carmichael (left) and Juliana Williamson led Kuru Kuru College to victory over Brickdam Secondary.

St. Johns College disposed of the defending champions, Cummings Lodge in the Forbes Burnham Easter Term Windball competition yesterday.

Played at the National Gymnasium, St. Johns elected to field first, giving the defending champions first strike in the five over affair. Andrew Samaroo top scored with 42, while Naanjan Ori contributed 37 to the reigning champions’ post of 100-2. In reply, St. Johns demolished the target, as Odida Douglas (40) and Gustivaus Hutson (36), saw them advancing to the semi-finals of the Boys category.

In another match up in the Boys division, Mae’s Secondary posted 110-3, with A. Boyle hammering 69, which proved too much for Brickdam Secondary, who limped to 68-3, as only Arjoon Ramsundar with 28, displaying any sort of form.

In the Girls division, the opening….

Comments  
More in Sports

Classy Holder helps Windies survive PNG scare

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Skipper Jason Holder agonisingly missed out on a maiden one-day hundred but helped to spare West Indies blushes, as they turned back a plucky Papua New Guinea by six wickets, to post their second win of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here Thursday.

Afghanistan’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

-Scotland storm into Super Six ICC Media: Afghanistan’s dreams of qualifying for the second successive ICC Cricket World Cup were left hanging by a thread when Hong Kong defeated them by 30 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method in a Group B fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, while defending champions Scotland became the first side to progress to the Super Six after notching up their third successive victory in Bulawayo.

Best I’ve bowled in a long time – Brathwaite

HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Pacer Carlos Brathwaite said rediscovered rhythm had been behind his career-best five-wicket haul in the Group A contest of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers against Papua New Guinea here Thursday.

Little help for Taylor

LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor once again proved her worth but lacked support, as West Indies Women suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of New Zealand Women to concede the three-match One-Day International series here Thursday.

Choke Gas Station fuels Team Tucker

As teams prepare for the 2018 National Race of Champions, Team Tucker has garnered sponsorship from Choke Gas Station which will assist in super biker, Raverio Tucker’s effort to claim the title this year.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×