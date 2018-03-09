Little help for Taylor

LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor once again proved her worth but lacked support, as West Indies Women suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of New Zealand Women to concede the three-match One-Day International series here Thursday.

Sent in at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Windies Women cruised to 95 for two before enduring a disappointing batting collapse to be bowled out for a modest 194 in the 49th over.

Like she did in Tuesday’s first ODI, Taylor top-scored again, this time with 86 while Chedean Nation chipped in with 35, but they were the only ones to pass 20, as the Caribbean side lost their last eight wickets for 99 runs.

Off-spinner Leigh Kasperek hurt the innings with four for 44 while seamer Lea Tahuhu finished with three for 42.

In reply, New Zealand Women coasted to their target in the 31st over with opener Suzie Bates stroking an unbeaten 101 and partner Sophie Devine getting 80.

The 30-year-old Bates faced 86 balls and struck 13 fours en route to her ninth ODI hundred while Devine, who got a century in the opener, counted six boundaries in a 91-ball stay at the crease.

Together, they negated any chance of a Windies comeback by adding 175 for the first wicket – a record stand for the White Ferns against their opponents for any wicket.

By the time Devine deposited leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (2-47) into Kycia Knight’s lap at long off in the 29th over, the damage was already done, and left-hander Amy Satterhwaite’s demise 10 balls later for three, bowled missing a cross-batted swing at Fletcher, was of academic interest only.

Needing a victory to remain in the series, West Indies stumbled up front losing both openers with 41 runs on the board in the ninth over.

Teenaged right-hander Hayley Matthews flattered to deceive, stroking 18 from 14 balls with three fours before slashing Tahuhu to point where Devine pulled off a fine diving catch in the fifth over.

Knight followed soon afterwards for 16, scooping an innocuous wide full-length delivery from medium pacer Devine to Satterthwaite at gully.

Taylor and Chedean, however, steadied the innings in a partnership which yielded 54 for the third wicket.

The right-handed Taylor, who got 90 in the first ODI, carved out her 31st one-day half-century stroking four fours and a six in a knock lasting 112 deliveries.

Nation, meanwhile, faced 58 balls and struck five fours but with the tide turning back her side’s way, lobbed a catch to Bates at cover off Tahuhu.

Things then quickly fell apart, as five wickets tumbled for 36 runs.

Deandra Dottin (10) got a leading edge off an attempted heave and gave Kasperek a return catch in the 28th over, and left-hander Kyshona Knight was lbw to Kasperek in the 32nd over, despite pushing a long way forward and appearing to be hit outside off.

Merissa Aguilleira was run out without scoring off the fourth ball she faced, driving seamer Holly Huddlestone to cover, changing her mind about a quick single and failing to beat Bates’s direct throw.

And Britney Cooper also failed to score, needlessly skying a full length one from Kasperek to Bates at cover, after struggling for eight deliveries.

Taylor found an ally in Fletcher (11) to add an important 32 for the eighth wicket and get the Windies past the 150-run mark.

Fletcher eventually fell to Kate Ebrahim’s one-handed stunner at mid-on off off-spinner Anna Peterson and Taylor was last out, nicking a drive behind off Tahuhu.

The final ODI is set for Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.