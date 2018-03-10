Bissu spins Berbice to defeat against Demerara

Fourteen-year-old leg-spinner Niron Bissu, produced another Man-of-the-Match performance to spin Demerara past defending champs Berbice by 76 runs in second-round action of the Guyana Cricket Board U17 Inter County tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda, yesterday.

Bissu grabbed 4-11 in an excellent seven-over spell to send the defending champions, who were set a total of 161 for victory crashing to defeat.

Berbice, after dismissing Demerara for a well below par score, began their run chase in dismal fashion after being reduced to 48-4 at the beginning of the 15th over.

Hirthik Singh got the ….