‘It’s a dream year for me’– Keemo Paul

Twenty-year-old all-rounder Keemo Paul has described his rapid ascension to the West Indies senior side as nothing short of a “dream come through.”

The Guyanese was called up as a replacement player for the injured Sheldon Cottrell, who was ruled out of Caribbean side’s ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Paul is currently on West Indies ‘A’ team duties, where he is not only displaying exceptional form but also the ability to succeed at the top level.

His recent returns of….