Johnson eager to guide GCC to title in final match as Skipper 

-Griffith banking on DCC’s youth to come good 

Captains Leon Johnson (GCC) and Christopher Barnwell (DCC) pose for a photo with the winner’s cup ahead of today’s final (Royston Alkins photo) 

A highly-competitive Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Carib Beer T20 final is anticipated today at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) when the host take on archrivals – the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

The battle is set to bowl off from 13:00hrs with both teams, who are almost at full strength, fancying their chances.

Some of Guyana’s most talented and exciting players will take to the field with the likes of Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Trevon Griffith, Ronsford Beaton and Sherfane Rutherford – all billed to heat things up today.

GCC will be led by the ….

More in Sports

‘It’s a dream year for me’– Keemo Paul

Twenty-year-old all-rounder Keemo Paul has described his rapid ascension to the West Indies senior side as nothing short of a “dream come through.” The Guyanese was called up as a replacement player for the injured Sheldon Cottrell, who was ruled out of Caribbean side’s ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

By ,

Windies eye revenge against unbeaten Irish

HARARE, Zimbabwe,  CMC – West Indies believe they have a score to settle when they clash with dangerous Ireland in their third match of the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers here today.

Mahadeo, Duke look to retain CrossFit titles

If you are a fan of CrossFit style competitions, then the National Park tarmac is the place to be tomorrow.

Essequibo survive scare to defeat U15s

Essequibo Under 17 cricketers yesterday held their nerve to complete their first win by 18 runs over the Select Under-15 team at the Lusignan Community Center Ground yesterday in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter county U-17 tournament.

By ,

Bissu spins Berbice to defeat against Demerara

Fourteen-year-old leg-spinner Niron Bissu, produced another Man-of-the-Match performance to spin Demerara past defending champs Berbice by 76 runs in second-round action of the Guyana Cricket Board U17 Inter County tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda, yesterday.

By ,
