Johnson eager to guide GCC to title in final match as Skipper 

A highly-competitive Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Carib Beer T20 final is anticipated today at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) when the host take on archrivals – the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

The battle is set to bowl off from 13:00hrs with both teams, who are almost at full strength, fancying their chances.

Some of Guyana’s most talented and exciting players will take to the field with the likes of Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Trevon Griffith, Ronsford Beaton and Sherfane Rutherford – all billed to heat things up today.

GCC will be led by the ….