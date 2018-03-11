Eastman demolishes field to win Diamond Mineral Water feature event

Star cyclist, Hamzah Eastman was a one-man wrecking crew yesterday, demolishing a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen at the National Park en route to soloing to the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the 13th Diamond Mineral Water multi-race programme.
The standout from Team Coco’s lapped all but four other starters to cart off the winner’s trophy along with three sprint prizes for the event which was contested in perfect conditions for racing.
Eastman stopped the clock in a brisk one hour, 16 minutes and 39 seconds after attacking his four break away mates in lap 21 and switching to time trial mode…..
Three teams to represent GFSCA at Orlando Cup
Three Guyanese teams are expected to depart the shores of their homeland for the Orlando Cup later this month while the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association announced the dates for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.
Amla wary of reverse-swing as S Africa edge ahead
PORT ELIZABETH, (Reuters) – Hashim Amla played an uncharacteristically grinding innings to help South Africa to a narrow 20-run lead over Australia on day two of the second test at St George’s Park, but praised the work of AB de Villiers in the face of excellent reverse-swing bowling from the tourists.
Paul, Blackwood fire Windies A to series win
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Keemo Paul celebrated his call-up to senior team duty with a rapid half-century as West Indies A set the stage for another whitewash of England Lions, with a 25-run victory in the second one-dayer here Friday night.
Vickery upsets third seed Muguruza at Indian Wells
(Reuters) – American qualifier Sachia Vickery completed an astonishing comeback to stun third seed Garbine Muguruza 2-6 7-5 6-1 in a second-round win at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday.
Masters Academy reach quarterfinals
Sir Leon Lessons, Masters Academy and Annandale Secured quarterfinal berths in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, following wins in the round of 16 section yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.