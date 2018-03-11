Eastman demolishes field to win Diamond Mineral Water feature event

Star cyclist, Hamzah Eastman was a one-man wrecking crew yesterday, demolishing a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen at the National Park en route to soloing to the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the 13th Diamond Mineral Water multi-race programme.

The standout from Team Coco’s lapped all but four other starters to cart off the winner’s trophy along with three sprint prizes for the event which was contested in perfect conditions for racing.

Eastman stopped the clock in a brisk one hour, 16 minutes and 39 seconds after attacking his four break away mates in lap 21 and switching to time trial mode…..