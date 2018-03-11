Paul, Blackwood fire Windies A to series win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Keemo Paul celebrated his call-up to senior team duty with a rapid half-century as West Indies A set the stage for another whitewash of England Lions, with a 25-run victory in the second one-dayer here Friday night.

The 20-year-old Paul lashed a 40-ball 55 with four fours and four sixes to top score as Windies A, opting to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, recovered from 78 for five in the 21st over to reach 256 for nine off their allotted 50.

Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood followed up his 99 in the opening match on Tuesday with 53 while all-rounder Raymon Reifer stroked an unbeaten 45 and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, 35.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3-41) and seamer Paul (3-55) then grabbed three wickets apiece as Lions were dismissed for 231 in the penultimate over of the innings.

They looked to be on course for victory at 173 for four in the 40th over but lost their last six wickets for 58 runs, with off-spinner Roston Chase chipping in with two for 41.

Alex Davies top-scored with 38, Sam Northeast got 34, captain Keaton Jennings, 33 and Sam Curran, 26.

West Indies A are now just one match away from completing yet another clean sweep after winning the first one-dayer, and all three of the four-day “Tests”.

The final one-dayer is set for today at the same venue.