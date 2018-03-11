Paul, Blackwood fire Windies A to series win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Keemo Paul celebrated his call-up to senior team duty with a rapid half-century as West Indies A set the stage for another whitewash of England Lions, with a 25-run victory in the second one-dayer here Friday night.
The 20-year-old Paul lashed a 40-ball 55 with four fours and four sixes to top score as Windies A, opting to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, recovered from 78 for five in the 21st over to reach 256 for nine off their allotted 50.
Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood followed up his 99 in the opening match on Tuesday with 53 while all-rounder Raymon Reifer stroked an unbeaten 45 and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, 35.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3-41) and seamer Paul (3-55) then grabbed three wickets apiece as Lions were dismissed for 231 in the penultimate over of the innings.
They looked to be on course for victory at 173 for four in the 40th over but lost their last six wickets for 58 runs, with off-spinner Roston Chase chipping in with two for 41.
Alex Davies top-scored with 38, Sam Northeast got 34, captain Keaton Jennings, 33 and Sam Curran, 26.
West Indies A are now just one match away from completing yet another clean sweep after winning the first one-dayer, and all three of the four-day “Tests”.
The final one-dayer is set for today at the same venue.
Three teams to represent GFSCA at Orlando Cup
Three Guyanese teams are expected to depart the shores of their homeland for the Orlando Cup later this month while the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association announced the dates for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.
Amla wary of reverse-swing as S Africa edge ahead
PORT ELIZABETH, (Reuters) – Hashim Amla played an uncharacteristically grinding innings to help South Africa to a narrow 20-run lead over Australia on day two of the second test at St George’s Park, but praised the work of AB de Villiers in the face of excellent reverse-swing bowling from the tourists.
Vickery upsets third seed Muguruza at Indian Wells
(Reuters) – American qualifier Sachia Vickery completed an astonishing comeback to stun third seed Garbine Muguruza 2-6 7-5 6-1 in a second-round win at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday.
Eastman demolishes field to win Diamond Mineral Water feature event
Star cyclist, Hamzah Eastman was a one-man wrecking crew yesterday, demolishing a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen at the National Park en route to soloing to the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the 13th Diamond Mineral Water multi-race programme.
Masters Academy reach quarterfinals
Sir Leon Lessons, Masters Academy and Annandale Secured quarterfinal berths in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, following wins in the round of 16 section yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.