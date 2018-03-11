Police take 83-run lead against Malteenoes

Police ended day one of the Noble House Seafoods two-day second division tournament with an 83-run lead over Malteenos sports Club at the Eve Leary Ground yesterday.
Batting first, Police dismissed Malteenoes for 99 in 37.4 overs.
Persaud picked up 7-30…..
Three teams to represent GFSCA at Orlando Cup
Three Guyanese teams are expected to depart the shores of their homeland for the Orlando Cup later this month while the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association announced the dates for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.
Amla wary of reverse-swing as S Africa edge ahead
PORT ELIZABETH, (Reuters) – Hashim Amla played an uncharacteristically grinding innings to help South Africa to a narrow 20-run lead over Australia on day two of the second test at St George’s Park, but praised the work of AB de Villiers in the face of excellent reverse-swing bowling from the tourists.
Paul, Blackwood fire Windies A to series win
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Keemo Paul celebrated his call-up to senior team duty with a rapid half-century as West Indies A set the stage for another whitewash of England Lions, with a 25-run victory in the second one-dayer here Friday night.
Vickery upsets third seed Muguruza at Indian Wells
(Reuters) – American qualifier Sachia Vickery completed an astonishing comeback to stun third seed Garbine Muguruza 2-6 7-5 6-1 in a second-round win at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday.
Eastman demolishes field to win Diamond Mineral Water feature event
Star cyclist, Hamzah Eastman was a one-man wrecking crew yesterday, demolishing a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen at the National Park en route to soloing to the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the 13th Diamond Mineral Water multi-race programme.