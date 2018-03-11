Three teams to represent GFSCA at Orlando Cup

Three Guyanese teams are expected to depart the shores of their homeland for the Orlando Cup later this month while the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association announced the dates for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.

For the first time, three teams will represent the GFSCA at a major international softball cricket tournament after they were finalized for the second edition of the Orlando Cup which will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday next in Orlando Florida, United States of America.

Floodlights will be joined by Floodlights Legends (0ver 50) and Ariel/Speedboat who will be making their first appearance at this international event. Ariel/Speedboat are in good form winning six consecutive tournaments including Guyana Softball Cup 6 and 7…..