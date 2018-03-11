Vickery upsets third seed Muguruza at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – American qualifier Sachia Vickery completed an astonishing comeback to stun third seed Garbine Muguruza 2-6 7-5 6-1 in a second-round win at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday.
Seemingly down and out trailing 3-0 in the second set, Vickery raised her game, brought the Indian Wells centre court crowd alive and eventually wore down an increasingly frustrated Muguruza.
The Spaniard crumpled in the third set as 100th-ranked Vickery clinched the biggest win of her young career.
“I’ve just worked so hard for so many years and I’ve always been so close but just could never really get over that hump,” 22-year-old Vickery said in an on-court interview.
“This is just the most amazing night of my life and I couldn’t be happier.
Romanian top seed Simona Halep used a superior serve to beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on a day when nine seeds were beaten, including Agnieszka Radwanska (31).
Radwanska was beaten by Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who continued her barnstorming form with a 6-3 6-2 victory two days after ousting former world number one Maria Sharapova.
Osaka, 20, dominated on first serve, and also broke four times.
Her next opponent will be Vickery.
Three teams to represent GFSCA at Orlando Cup
Three Guyanese teams are expected to depart the shores of their homeland for the Orlando Cup later this month while the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association announced the dates for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.
Amla wary of reverse-swing as S Africa edge ahead
PORT ELIZABETH, (Reuters) – Hashim Amla played an uncharacteristically grinding innings to help South Africa to a narrow 20-run lead over Australia on day two of the second test at St George’s Park, but praised the work of AB de Villiers in the face of excellent reverse-swing bowling from the tourists.
Paul, Blackwood fire Windies A to series win
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Keemo Paul celebrated his call-up to senior team duty with a rapid half-century as West Indies A set the stage for another whitewash of England Lions, with a 25-run victory in the second one-dayer here Friday night.
Eastman demolishes field to win Diamond Mineral Water feature event
Star cyclist, Hamzah Eastman was a one-man wrecking crew yesterday, demolishing a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen at the National Park en route to soloing to the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the 13th Diamond Mineral Water multi-race programme.
Masters Academy reach quarterfinals
Sir Leon Lessons, Masters Academy and Annandale Secured quarterfinal berths in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, following wins in the round of 16 section yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.