Ambrose takes first leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race

Members of the PPP/C Central Committee, cyclists and organisers gather to commemorate the anniversary of the late former president Dr. Cheddi Jagan. (Romario Samaroo photo)

Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose yesterday fended off Jamaul John (Cocos) and Andre “Padlock” Greene to win the first leg of the 21st annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycling meet in Berbice.

Competing across 53 miles, the riders once arrived at the Ancient County and were treated to sandwiches and hot coffee before the early morning ride which ended with Ambrose crossing the finish line in two hours, 11 minutes and five seconds (02:11:05).

Some 40 riders, including two females, took the starting line in front of Freedom House, New Amsterdam…..

