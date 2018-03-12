Sports

Berbice thump Essequibo by 125 runs

From left Nigel Deodat (58 and 2-12), Jevon Shultz (54 and 3-13) and Seon Glasgow (59) were the architects of Berbice’s victory

Berbice ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County tournament with a massive 125-run victory over Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday.

Berbice, batting first, posted 227 all out before dismissing Essequibo for 102 in 45 overs.

Sylvan Williams removed Fawaz Gafoor in the first over before coming back in his second over to trap his opening partner, Mohabir Seeraj.

Both batsmen failed to score…..

