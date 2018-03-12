Boxers seek semi-final spots at CAC Qualifiers

Guyana’s boxers, Keevin Allicock (bantamweight) and Colin Lewis (light welterweight) will spring into action today in the quarterfinal round of the CAC Qualifiers currently underway in Tijuana, Mexico.
According to information from the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Allicock will face leonel Guiterrez of Panama while Lewis will match gloves with Carlos Tobar of Guatemala.
Stabroek Sport will keep readers updated as events unfold
Ambrose takes first leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race
Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose yesterday fended off Jamaul John (Cocos) and Andre “Padlock” Greene to win the first leg of the 21st annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycling meet in Berbice.
Mahadeo three-peats, Adonis new female champ
Dillon Mahadeo completed a three-peat while Dolice Adonis was a tower of strength and won via a tiebreaker against defending female champion, Semonica Duke when the fourth edition of the Kares Engineering Inc.
‘Crisis man’ Perez, bowlers, do it for DCC
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) captured the Carib Beer T20 title, defeating the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by six runs on the back of the brilliance of crisis man, Raymon Perez at GCC, Bourday, Saturday.
Demerara crowned U17 champs
Demerara U17 cricket team yesterday captured the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County one day title after ending the tournament unbeaten by completing a commanding nine-wicket win over the GCB select XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda ground, yesterday.
Berbice thump Essequibo by 125 runs
Berbice ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County tournament with a massive 125-run victory over Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday.