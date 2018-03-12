‘Crisis man’ Perez, bowlers, do it for DCC

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) captured the Carib Beer T20 title, defeating the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by six runs on the back of the brilliance of crisis man, Raymon Perez at GCC, Bourday, Saturday.
It was a seesaw final which lived up to all the hype and which saw the West Indies Under – 19 duo of Perez and Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed giving the relatively large crowd a glimpse of Guyana’s future.
The day began with DCC winning the toss and electing to take the first strike.
They got off to an ideal start when Trevon Griffith eased off – spinner Gavin Singh through the cover region for four, the first ball of the innings…..
Ambrose takes first leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race
Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose yesterday fended off Jamaul John (Cocos) and Andre “Padlock” Greene to win the first leg of the 21st annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycling meet in Berbice.
Mahadeo three-peats, Adonis new female champ
Dillon Mahadeo completed a three-peat while Dolice Adonis was a tower of strength and won via a tiebreaker against defending female champion, Semonica Duke when the fourth edition of the Kares Engineering Inc.
Demerara crowned U17 champs
Demerara U17 cricket team yesterday captured the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County one day title after ending the tournament unbeaten by completing a commanding nine-wicket win over the GCB select XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda ground, yesterday.
Berbice thump Essequibo by 125 runs
Berbice ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County tournament with a massive 125-run victory over Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday.
Romain captures ‘B’ class title
Sixteen – year old Nickolus Romain last evening served his way to the B class title of the Forbes Burnham Memorial tournament at the Guyana National Gymnasium.