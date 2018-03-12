Demerara crowned U17 champs

Demerara U17 cricket team yesterday captured the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County one day title after ending the tournament unbeaten by completing a commanding nine-wicket win over the GCB select XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda ground, yesterday.

The select side, which won the toss and elected to bat, could only muster 114 before being dismissed in the 47th over of the innings. Safie Shazad (20) and skipper Mavendra Dindyal (17) were the only ones to put up any resistance for the juniors.

Leg-spinner Niron Bissu led the way for Demerara once again by torturing his junior counterparts in another Man-of-the-Match performance to capture 3-9 from 5.5 overs. He was supported by Andre Seepersaud (2-11) and Andrew Samaroo (2-22)….