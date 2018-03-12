Demerara crowned U17 champs

Demerara U17 cricket team yesterday captured the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County one day title after ending the tournament unbeaten by completing a commanding nine-wicket win over the GCB select XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda ground, yesterday.
The select side, which won the toss and elected to bat, could only muster 114 before being dismissed in the 47th over of the innings. Safie Shazad (20) and skipper Mavendra Dindyal (17) were the only ones to put up any resistance for the juniors.
Leg-spinner Niron Bissu led the way for Demerara once again by torturing his junior counterparts in another Man-of-the-Match performance to capture 3-9 from 5.5 overs. He was supported by Andre Seepersaud (2-11) and Andrew Samaroo (2-22)….
Ambrose takes first leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race
Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose yesterday fended off Jamaul John (Cocos) and Andre “Padlock” Greene to win the first leg of the 21st annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycling meet in Berbice.
Mahadeo three-peats, Adonis new female champ
Dillon Mahadeo completed a three-peat while Dolice Adonis was a tower of strength and won via a tiebreaker against defending female champion, Semonica Duke when the fourth edition of the Kares Engineering Inc.
‘Crisis man’ Perez, bowlers, do it for DCC
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) captured the Carib Beer T20 title, defeating the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by six runs on the back of the brilliance of crisis man, Raymon Perez at GCC, Bourday, Saturday.
Berbice thump Essequibo by 125 runs
Berbice ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County tournament with a massive 125-run victory over Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday.
Romain captures ‘B’ class title
Sixteen – year old Nickolus Romain last evening served his way to the B class title of the Forbes Burnham Memorial tournament at the Guyana National Gymnasium.