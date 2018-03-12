Mahadeo three-peats, Adonis new female champ

Dillon Mahadeo completed a three-peat while Dolice Adonis was a tower of strength and won via a tiebreaker against defending female champion, Semonica Duke when the fourth edition of the Kares Engineering Inc. Fitness Games was staged yesterday at the National Park.

A tireless Mahadeo was in a league of his own, dominating the five man-made and 23 other human obstacles on his way to winning his third title of ‘Guyana’s Fittest Man’.

Timothy McAndrew and Junior Cornette completed the podium in the male segment while Adonis led her Genesis Fitness Express Gym mates, Duke and Tonnica Archer to a sweep of the top three.

More details in tomorrow’s edition.