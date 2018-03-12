Romain captures ‘B’ class title

Sixteen – year old Nickolus Romain last evening served his way to the B class title of the Forbes Burnham Memorial tournament at the Guyana National Gymnasium.
Romain in the B class final downed Jamal Nicholas in straight sets 11-7, 11-4, 11-7. The match was closer than the score line suggests with Romain winning several enthralling rallies which sucked the life out of Nicholas which carried him to his title.
Nicholas though was the success story of the tournament reaching all three finals, a feat unprecedented in the history of the Forbes Burnham memorial tournament…..
Ambrose takes first leg of Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race
Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose yesterday fended off Jamaul John (Cocos) and Andre “Padlock” Greene to win the first leg of the 21st annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycling meet in Berbice.
Mahadeo three-peats, Adonis new female champ
Dillon Mahadeo completed a three-peat while Dolice Adonis was a tower of strength and won via a tiebreaker against defending female champion, Semonica Duke when the fourth edition of the Kares Engineering Inc.
‘Crisis man’ Perez, bowlers, do it for DCC
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) captured the Carib Beer T20 title, defeating the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by six runs on the back of the brilliance of crisis man, Raymon Perez at GCC, Bourday, Saturday.
Demerara crowned U17 champs
Demerara U17 cricket team yesterday captured the 2018 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County one day title after ending the tournament unbeaten by completing a commanding nine-wicket win over the GCB select XI at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda ground, yesterday.
Berbice thump Essequibo by 125 runs
Berbice ended the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter County tournament with a massive 125-run victory over Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road yesterday.