Romain captures ‘B’ class title

Sixteen – year old Nickolus Romain last evening served his way to the B class title of the Forbes Burnham Memorial tournament at the Guyana National Gymnasium.

Romain in the B class final downed Jamal Nicholas in straight sets 11-7, 11-4, 11-7. The match was closer than the score line suggests with Romain winning several enthralling rallies which sucked the life out of Nicholas which carried him to his title.

Nicholas though was the success story of the tournament reaching all three finals, a feat unprecedented in the history of the Forbes Burnham memorial tournament…..