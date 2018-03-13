Andrews unbeaten 143 earns GDF draw

Leon Andrews withstood the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) bowling to remain unbeaten on 143 as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) drew their match against GNIC in the Noble House Seafoods second- division two-day competition.
Playing at Camp Ayanganna, GDF were skittled for 99 in their first innings while GNIC closed day one on 184-5.
On resumption of the match in day two, GNIC declared on 274-7 with GDF batting the remainder of the match to finish on 342-4 as the glorious sunshine and lush outfield made scoring a bit easier for the home side on day two. Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Ryan Shaw went on to score a century before being dismissed for 101. Brian Sookdeo, Shaw’s overnight partner added only 14 to his 18 before being dismissed for 32 while quick fire cameos from Gajanand Suknanan (24) and Jermin Grosvenor (34) saw GNIC extend their first innings lead from 83 to 175 at the declaration…..
Dillon Mahadeo achieves three-peat goal
Prior to the staging of the fourth Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’, 2016 and 2017 winner, Dillon Mahadeo set the goal of recording a three-peat.
Lewis, Samuels ensure Windies clean sweep
-HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Both Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels found form in time for the all-important Super Sixes, stroking half-centuries as West Indies beat the Netherlands by 54 runs under Duckworth/Lewis to end the preliminaries of the ICC World Cup qualifiers unbeaten here yesterday.
Powerlifting exhibition staged in honour of International Women’s Day
Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated the world over with thousands of events held by women’s networks which include global gatherings, conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances etc.
MYO pound Diplomats by 218 runs
Chein ‘Shaeed’ Gittens struck a boundary-studded 120 to see Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) post 300-6 before Timer Mohammed’s 6-21 saw MYO dismissing Diplomats for 82 on Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue to secure a massive 218-run win in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side, second-division cricket competition.
Police defeat Malteenoes by innings, 80 runs
Police Sports Club, Sunday defeated the Malteenoes Sports Club by an innings and 80 runs in their Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Seafoods second division two day competition at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.