Andrews unbeaten 143 earns GDF draw

Leon Andrews withstood the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) bowling to remain unbeaten on 143 as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) drew their match against GNIC in the Noble House Seafoods second- division two-day competition.

Playing at Camp Ayanganna, GDF were skittled for 99 in their first innings while GNIC closed day one on 184-5.

On resumption of the match in day two, GNIC declared on 274-7 with GDF batting the remainder of the match to finish on 342-4 as the glorious sunshine and lush outfield made scoring a bit easier for the home side on day two. Resuming on his overnight score of 60, Ryan Shaw went on to score a century before being dismissed for 101. Brian Sookdeo, Shaw’s overnight partner added only 14 to his 18 before being dismissed for 32 while quick fire cameos from Gajanand Suknanan (24) and Jermin Grosvenor (34) saw GNIC extend their first innings lead from 83 to 175 at the declaration…..