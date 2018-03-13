Defending champs GDF whip Victoria Kings

Defending champion Guyana Defence Force (GDF), took the top spot of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League standings, downing Victoria Kings by a 2-0 score line, Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

Delroy Ferdinand and Carlos Adams ensured the army unit remained unbeaten compliments of goals in the 31st and 90th+1 minute respectively.

With the win, GDF now has 13 points while Western Tigers has been relegated to the second position on goal difference…..