Defending champs GDF whip Victoria Kings

Defending champion Guyana Defence Force (GDF), took the top spot of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League standings, downing Victoria Kings by a 2-0 score line, Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
Delroy Ferdinand and Carlos Adams ensured the army unit remained unbeaten compliments of goals in the 31st and 90th+1 minute respectively.
With the win, GDF now has 13 points while Western Tigers has been relegated to the second position on goal difference…..
Dillon Mahadeo achieves three-peat goal
Prior to the staging of the fourth Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’, 2016 and 2017 winner, Dillon Mahadeo set the goal of recording a three-peat.
Lewis, Samuels ensure Windies clean sweep
-HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Both Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels found form in time for the all-important Super Sixes, stroking half-centuries as West Indies beat the Netherlands by 54 runs under Duckworth/Lewis to end the preliminaries of the ICC World Cup qualifiers unbeaten here yesterday.
Powerlifting exhibition staged in honour of International Women’s Day
Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated the world over with thousands of events held by women’s networks which include global gatherings, conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances etc.
MYO pound Diplomats by 218 runs
Chein ‘Shaeed’ Gittens struck a boundary-studded 120 to see Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) post 300-6 before Timer Mohammed’s 6-21 saw MYO dismissing Diplomats for 82 on Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue to secure a massive 218-run win in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side, second-division cricket competition.
Police defeat Malteenoes by innings, 80 runs
Police Sports Club, Sunday defeated the Malteenoes Sports Club by an innings and 80 runs in their Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Seafoods second division two day competition at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.