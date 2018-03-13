Powerlifting exhibition staged in honour of International Women’s Day

Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated the world over with thousands of events held by women’s networks which include global gatherings, conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances etc.

This year, the females of the Guyana Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) played their part in observance of the day by staging a powerlifting exhibition last week at Pollo Tropical on Robb and Camp Streets.

The two-hour event which started at 11:00hrs saw students, mothers, educators, lawyers, accountants and managers performing the various lifts and answering questions to curious onlookers about powerlifting…..