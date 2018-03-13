Three teams seal quarterfinal berths

Pure Masters, Morgan Learning Centre and Buxton Youth Developers, sealed their respective berths to the quarterfinal round, following round of 16 victories Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Pure Masters upset traditional giant Christianburg/Wismar 4-3 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. Ravon Bailey equalised for Pure Masters in the 69th minute, after Omar Brewley handed the Linden unit the lead in the 41st minute.

On the other hand, Morgan Learning Centre crushed the Bishops’ High 7-0. Darien Dickson bagged a brace in lopsided contest in the eighth and 11th minute…..