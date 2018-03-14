Boxers qualify for CAC Games

Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis are now assured of at least winning bronze medals and have qualified for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games by virtue of clinching semifinal berths at the CAC Qualifier currently underway in Tijuana, Mexico.
This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.
Ninvalle told Stabroek Sport yesterday that Lewis, fighting in the light welterweight class, defeated Carlos Tobar of Guatemala via split decision while Allicock was victorious against his bantamweight opponent Leonel Guiterrez of Panama by a unanimous verdict.
The GBA head further disclosed that Lewis will match gloves with Eduardo Sanchez of Costa Rica in his semifinal matchup. Allicock springs into semi-final action tomorrow against Cuban, Robeisy Ramirez.
Stabroek Sport will keep readers updated as events unfold.
Cameron hails Windies A domination of Lions
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – President Dave Cameron believes West Indies A’s domination of England Lions in the recent Caribbean series is credit to Cricket West Indies’ development initiatives.
Windies looking to get one over hosts in Super Sixes
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be keeping a close eye on hosts Zimbabwe, as his side prepares to do battle in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup qualifiers beginning tomorrow.
Patentia and Mae’s win windball titles
Patentia Secondary won the boys and Mae’s Secondary the girls’ titles when the curtain came down on the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools windball tournament at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.
Nathoo puts dent in Drayton’s title hopes
Loris Nathoo squashed all talk of this year’s national senior chess championships being a three-person race by stunning one of the title favourites Anthony Drayton as the Closed championships commenced last weekend at the Windjammer Hotel, Kitty.
Defending champs through to quarterfinals
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy secured their quarterfinal berth in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, downing Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Monday in the round of 16 section.