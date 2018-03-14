Cameron hails Windies A domination of Lions

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – President Dave Cameron believes West Indies A’s domination of England Lions in the recent Caribbean series is credit to Cricket West Indies’ development initiatives.

In a congratulatory message to the team yesterday, Cameron said much time and resources had gone into ensuring the region produced “quality players.” “The team’s success underlines the work we continue to pursue at CWI to rebuild the foundations of the game in the region, and the impact that professionalization of the senior regional level is beginning to have,” he said.

“We recognise however, that there is still more work to be done to ensure that this performance can be sustained into the future.”

He added: “The acquisition of the Coolidge Cricket Ground, where we plan to assemble a top-of-the-line High Performance Centre, along with the recent appointment of a High Performance Director, a head of Sports Science & Medicine, and the certification of a number of Level 3 coaches all speak to the work of CWI to put in place the systems and expertise to be able to deliver top quality players.”

West Indies A, led by Test opener Kieran Powell and coached by former Windies batsman Floyd Reifer, inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on the Lions in the four-day “Test” series before winning the one-day series 2-1 on Sunday.

There were several standouts in the series, with Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and Jahmar Hamilton getting hundreds in the “Tests” and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (31 wickets) and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (19) dominating with the ball. Test right-hander Jermaine Blackwood gathered two half-centuries during the one-day phase.

Cameron said the performances augured well for West Indies at the highest level. “You did your best as a team and you have made the entire region proud,” the Jamaican said.

“The results from this series against a well-prepared, well-drilled England Lions team offer great hope for future success on the international stage.”