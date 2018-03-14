Patentia and Mae’s win windball titles

Patentia Secondary won the boys and Mae’s Secondary the girls’ titles when the curtain came down on the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools windball tournament at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.
Playing in front of a considerably large gathering of parents, cricket lovers, government officials and members of the wider diaspora, Patentia posted 129-1 after being sent in to bat. The highlight of the innings was the knock of 86 not out by Man of the Match Maniram Singh who duly disposed 13 deliveries over the concrete wall which accounted for six runs while his opening partner, Denish Persaud made a quick-fire 22. In reply, the run rate was just too high for Charlestown Secondary who could only manage 102-1 from their five overs.
Raymond Bandhu (44) and Alex Budhai (37) remained unbeaten…..
Cameron hails Windies A domination of Lions
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – President Dave Cameron believes West Indies A’s domination of England Lions in the recent Caribbean series is credit to Cricket West Indies’ development initiatives.
Boxers qualify for CAC Games
Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis are now assured of at least winning bronze medals and have qualified for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games by virtue of clinching semifinal berths at the CAC Qualifier currently underway in Tijuana, Mexico.
Windies looking to get one over hosts in Super Sixes
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be keeping a close eye on hosts Zimbabwe, as his side prepares to do battle in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup qualifiers beginning tomorrow.
Nathoo puts dent in Drayton’s title hopes
Loris Nathoo squashed all talk of this year’s national senior chess championships being a three-person race by stunning one of the title favourites Anthony Drayton as the Closed championships commenced last weekend at the Windjammer Hotel, Kitty.
Defending champs through to quarterfinals
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy secured their quarterfinal berth in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, downing Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Monday in the round of 16 section.