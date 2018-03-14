Patentia and Mae’s win windball titles

Patentia Secondary won the boys and Mae’s Secondary the girls’ titles when the curtain came down on the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools windball tournament at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.

Playing in front of a considerably large gathering of parents, cricket lovers, government officials and members of the wider diaspora, Patentia posted 129-1 after being sent in to bat. The highlight of the innings was the knock of 86 not out by Man of the Match Maniram Singh who duly disposed 13 deliveries over the concrete wall which accounted for six runs while his opening partner, Denish Persaud made a quick-fire 22. In reply, the run rate was just too high for Charlestown Secondary who could only manage 102-1 from their five overs.

Raymond Bandhu (44) and Alex Budhai (37) remained unbeaten…..