Afghanistan stuns Windies

(ESPN) Afghanistan nearly bottled what should have been a straightforward chase of 198, but the insurance provided by the brilliance of their spinners from earlier in the day just about bailed them out in their Super-Sixes clash against West Indies. Throughout the 47.4 overs that the chase lasted, it always seemed like Afghanistan would pull this off one way or the other. And yet, they never managed to eliminate the apprehension that accompanied as one batsman after the other perished in their dash towards an early finish.
Where a cool head and common sense was the demand of the hour – the asking rate was always in control – rash judgement and impulsive strokeplay took over. In the end, they managed to hang in there, scraping through by three wickets, to hand West Indies their first defeat of the tournament, and keep their own campaign alive.
Youth Investment!
Following the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft on March 1 in London, three new additions to the side officially signed on to the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Manager of the side Omar Khan stating that they are investing in the youngsters.
Power hitters set to take centre stage weather permitting
At the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, a match-up between the West Indies and Afghanistan would have been considered a clash between the tournament favourites.
Fitness Express to sponsor national novices bodybuilding c/ships
As customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc.
NSBF to get underway March 23
The 13th annual National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) was officially launched yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Cyclists gunning for Ambrose in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second stage
Team Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose will be a marked man in the peloton on Sunday when the second and final leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race is staged at West Demerara.