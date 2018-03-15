Cyclists gunning for Ambrose in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second stage

Team Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose will be a marked man in the peloton on Sunday when the second and final leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race is staged at West Demerara.

Ambrose emphatically won the first leg in Berbice last Sunday and will be looking to preserve his lead against his rivals when he takes his talents to Region 3 in three days.

Sunday’s 44-mile event rolls off from the Demerara Harbor Bridge from 08:30hrs, proceeds to Parika and returns to the point of origin for the finish…..