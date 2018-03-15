Fitness Express to sponsor national novices bodybuilding c/ships

As customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the annual Novices Championships scheduled for April 8 at the National Cultural Centre.

During a simple ceremony recently at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff Streets location, its CEO, Jamie McDonald presented a cheque for a substantial sum to GBBFFI President, Coel Marks…..