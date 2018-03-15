NSBF to get underway March 23

The 13th annual National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) was officially launched yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
The event, which is coordinated by the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization, commences March 23rd with the Regional Conference.
This section concludes June 16th, while the ‘Championship Week’ aspect of the competition will run from June 24th-July 1st with the eventual winner to be crowned the National Champion…..
Youth Investment!
Following the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft on March 1 in London, three new additions to the side officially signed on to the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Manager of the side Omar Khan stating that they are investing in the youngsters.
Power hitters set to take centre stage weather permitting
At the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, a match-up between the West Indies and Afghanistan would have been considered a clash between the tournament favourites.
Fitness Express to sponsor national novices bodybuilding c/ships
As customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc.
Cyclists gunning for Ambrose in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second stage
Team Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose will be a marked man in the peloton on Sunday when the second and final leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race is staged at West Demerara.
Vehicle Workshop in lopsided win
Vehicle Workshop crushed Brewery by 56 runs when the Banks DIH Limited ‘GT Beer Inter-Department 10/10 Softball Cricket’ competition continued Tuesday at the Thirst Park ground.