Power hitters set to take centre stage weather permitting

At the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, a match-up between the West Indies and Afghanistan would have been considered a clash between the tournament favourites. But today’s opening match of the Super Sixes stage will have one of the strongest team in the competition take on a team that has just about made it to this round.
Afghanistan won only one game in the league stage: a six-wicket win against Nepal. Coming into the Super Sixes carrying no points, they cannot afford to lose any matches. They have blown hot and cold in the league stages and have had to deal with some tough losses because their batting and bowling did not click together.
Barring Mohammad Nabi (215 runs at 53.75) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (9 wickets at 16.22), not many Afghanistan players have been among the runs and wickets…..
Youth Investment!
Following the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft on March 1 in London, three new additions to the side officially signed on to the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Manager of the side Omar Khan stating that they are investing in the youngsters.
Fitness Express to sponsor national novices bodybuilding c/ships
As customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc.
NSBF to get underway March 23
The 13th annual National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) was officially launched yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Cyclists gunning for Ambrose in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second stage
Team Alanis’ Alonzo Ambrose will be a marked man in the peloton on Sunday when the second and final leg of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race is staged at West Demerara.
Vehicle Workshop in lopsided win
Vehicle Workshop crushed Brewery by 56 runs when the Banks DIH Limited ‘GT Beer Inter-Department 10/10 Softball Cricket’ competition continued Tuesday at the Thirst Park ground.