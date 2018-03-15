Power hitters set to take centre stage weather permitting

At the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, a match-up between the West Indies and Afghanistan would have been considered a clash between the tournament favourites. But today’s opening match of the Super Sixes stage will have one of the strongest team in the competition take on a team that has just about made it to this round.

Afghanistan won only one game in the league stage: a six-wicket win against Nepal. Coming into the Super Sixes carrying no points, they cannot afford to lose any matches. They have blown hot and cold in the league stages and have had to deal with some tough losses because their batting and bowling did not click together.

Barring Mohammad Nabi (215 runs at 53.75) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (9 wickets at 16.22), not many Afghanistan players have been among the runs and wickets…..