Vehicle Workshop in lopsided win

Vehicle Workshop crushed Brewery by 56 runs when the Banks DIH Limited ‘GT Beer Inter-Department 10/10 Softball Cricket’ competition continued Tuesday at the Thirst Park ground.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, the veteran Vehicle Workshop unit recorded 133-1 from their allotted overs.

T. Liverpool smashed 62 runs (5×6) (3×4), while M.Seepersaud blasted 55 runs (7×6) (2×4). B. Maxwell took 1-41 in two overs.

In reply, Brewery finished their innings on 77-7. K. Percival (2×4) and B. Maxwell (1×4) (1×6) were the top scorers with 18 runs each.

O. Granum led the bowlers with impressive figures of 3-6 from his two-over spell while C. Rodney chipped in with 2-9. The tournament continues today at the same venue.