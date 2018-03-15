Youth Investment!

Following the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft on March 1 in London, three new additions to the side officially signed on to the Guyana Amazon Warriors with Manager of the side Omar Khan stating that they are investing in the youngsters.

At a simple contract signing in the boardroom of Queens Atlantic Investment, Industrial site Ruimveldt, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and Akshaya Persaud became members of the side after being drafted at the start of the month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khan said: “We included a number of our young local players and we felt it was important to give them the opportunity to showcase their talent and also build on their careers.”….