Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.

According to a press release from the BCB, the launching of the tournament, which will be sponsored by the American cosmetic firm, Elizabeth Styles, took place on Tuesday at Bissan’s Trading located on King Street, Georgetown. The tournament is expected to draw participation from over twenty teams.

BCB President Hilbert Foster was elated at the prospect of another cricket tournament for Berbice and stated that the Ancient County is on its way to hosting more tournaments than the rest of the country combined, the media release said. Foster added that the Board has received commitments for tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Second Division, Secondary School and First Division levels, while it is still seeking sponsorship for the Intermediate level…..