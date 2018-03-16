Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.
According to a press release from the BCB, the launching of the tournament, which will be sponsored by the American cosmetic firm, Elizabeth Styles, took place on Tuesday at Bissan’s Trading located on King Street, Georgetown. The tournament is expected to draw participation from over twenty teams.
BCB President Hilbert Foster was elated at the prospect of another cricket tournament for Berbice and stated that the Ancient County is on its way to hosting more tournaments than the rest of the country combined, the media release said. Foster added that the Board has received commitments for tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Second Division, Secondary School and First Division levels, while it is still seeking sponsorship for the Intermediate level…..
Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69
Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets
Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.
Narine’s bowling action reported again
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action was again reported on Thursday, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20, according to an AFP news bulletin.
Holder not panicking after Afghanistan defeat
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder on Thursday warned against panic after another surprise defeat to Afghanistan left West Indies facing a precarious path to qualification for next year’s World Cup in England.
Sammy fireworks keeps Zalmi playoffs hopes flickering
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Captain Darren Sammy’s late cameo helped Peshewar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 44 runs and keep alive their playoff hopes in the Pakistan Super League here Thursday.