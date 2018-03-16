Narine’s bowling action reported again

West Indian spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action was again reported on Thursday, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20, according to an AFP news bulletin.
“Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday’s PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalanders and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.
“The match officials’ report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions,” the statement continued.
According to the AFP release, the 29-year-old Narine, who plays for the Lahore Qalandars, was placed on the warning list, but can continue to participate in the tournament. He was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014, and as a precaution, his name was withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the 2015 World Cup. He returned to the game after remodeling his action.
Narine was subsequently reported in November, 2016 during an international match in Sri Lanka, the AFP release stated. He was suspended after biomechanical tests proved that his action was beyond the fifteen (15) degree limit allowed under the International Cricket Council’s rules.
Narine was cleared in April 2017, in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for Kolkatta Knight Riders. This latest report may jeopardise his participation in this year’s IPL season, starting early next month. Sunil Narine has played six Tests, 65 One Day Internationals and 48 Twenty20s
The Guyana Football Federation
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched their CONCACAF D-License programme yesterday at the Guyana Olympic House, Liliendaal.
Afghanistan stun WI by 3 wickets
HARARE, West Indies, CMC – Sloppy West Indies were stunned by Afghanistan for the second time in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, as the Caribbean side slumped to a shock three-wicket defeat in their opening match of the all-important Super Sixes here Thursday.
Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race
ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.
Quarterfinals today at North Ruimveldt Multi
The second annual U14 Indoor Hockey League heads into the quarterfinal round today with Saints and GCC leading the Girls tables, while Saints and Hikers sit atop the Boys pools.
Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.