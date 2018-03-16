Quarterfinals today at North Ruimveldt Multi

The second annual U14 Indoor Hockey League heads into the quarterfinal round today with Saints and GCC leading the Girls tables, while Saints and Hikers sit atop the Boys pools.
This year the League’s sponsor Ansa McAl, added iCool Water to the brand Smalta, to promote the Guyana Hockey Board’s efforts in developing junior hockey in Guyana. Despite only being its second year, the league has seen considerable growth with six new teams being added between the Boys’ and Girls’ Divisions, while School of Nations and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School were added as venues.
Being the only GHB event to be held within schools, matches are alternated each week between each of the participating schools. It is a 4-aside format with a maximum of 10 registered players per team. and includes teams from Hikers (HHC), Old Fort, GCC, Saint Stanislaus College (SHC), Marian Academy, St Joseph’s High School and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School…..
Scotland eliminate UAE from World Cup race
ICC Media: Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the Windes by three wickets in a match of fluctuating fortunes, while defending champions Scotland went to the top of the Super Six points table by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 73 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 on Thursday.
Elizabeth Styles sponsorship for Berbice Under-21 cricket
The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), for the first time in its seventy nine year history, will be hosting an Under-21 cricket tournament for teams in the Ancient County.
Nets squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70 – 69
Nets survived a fourth quarter blitz to squeak past Plaisance Guardians 70-69 in their semi-final affair, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Wins for Retrieve Raiders, Amelia’s Ward Jets
Retrieve Raiders and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured comfortable wins, when the March “Madness’ Malta Supreme Basketball Championship continued on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court.
Narine’s bowling action reported again
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action was again reported on Thursday, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty 20, according to an AFP news bulletin.